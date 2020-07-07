1/
Charles W. Lynn Jr.
Charles W. Lynn Jr., 90, of Cedarbrook, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was a pipefitter for Western Electric for many years.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Charles W. Lynn Sr. and Irene (Swartz) Lynn.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Surviving are four sons, Michael P. of Catasauqua, Daniel W. of Palm Coast, FL, James A. of Philadelphia and Charles III of York; a daughter, Debra Asha Jones of Centerville, VA; two stepsons, Douglas DeLabar of Silver City, N.M., and Dean DeLabar of Catasauqua; two stepdaughters, Beth Fujita of Tavares, FL, and Alison DeLabar of Slatington; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by his first wife, Josephine Lynn, and wife, Carolyn (DeLabar) Lynn.
Services: Graveside urn burial 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, Lower Towamensing Cemetery, 3213 Fireline Road, Palmerton, with the Rev. David Schnaars officiating. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.


Published in Times News on Jul. 7, 2020.
