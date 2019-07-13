Home

Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calling hours
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Lehighton
Committal
Following Services
Gnaden Huetten Cemetery
Charlotte Thomas Obituary
Charlotte E. Thomas
Charlotte E. Thomas, 90, of Macungie, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Millard Thomas.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum Sts, Lehighton. Internment to follow at Gnaden Huetten Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Schaeffer Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on July 13, 2019
