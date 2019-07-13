|
Charlotte E. Thomas
Charlotte E. Thomas, 90, of Macungie, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Millard Thomas.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum Sts, Lehighton. Internment to follow at Gnaden Huetten Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Schaeffer Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on July 13, 2019