Chelsey Schwab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chelsey L. Schwab

Chelsey L. Schwab Obituary
Chelsey L. Schwab
Chelsey L. Schwab, 34, of Deer Lane, Lehighton, died suddenly Wednesday evening, March 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton.
Born in Lehigh-
ton, she was a daughter of the late Glenn N. Schwab, and Mrs. Cheryl L. (Strohl) Schwab with whom she resided.
Survivors include her mother; sister, Vicki, wife of Scott Schenkel of Palmerton; brothers, Brian Schwab of Palmerton and Glenn Schwab of Boyertown; niece, Ava; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Miller Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on Mar. 28, 2020
