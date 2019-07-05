Cheryl Ann Boyer

Cheryl Ann Boyer, 62, of Lewistown Valley, Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.

Born Wednesday, May 8, 1957, in Palmerton, a daughter of the late William J. and E. Laverne (Evans) Miller. She was also predeceased by her husband Lowell W. Boyer on Jan. 28, 2008.

Surviving are sons Benjamin L. Boyer, and his wife Amanda, of Tamaqua, and Jeremy D. Boyer, and his wife Jessica, of Hamburg; sister, Jeanne M. Koch, wife of David, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Danika, Abel, Lydia and Eleanor; and nephews and nieces.

A Panther Valley High School graduate, Cheryl had worked at Koch's Farm Service for many years.

She enjoyed riding her horses and breeding Rottweilers. Cheryl was an active member of the West Penn 4-H Club.

Service: A celebration of Cheryl's life will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Sunny Stock to officiate. Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until time of services. Private interment, Zion United Church Cemetery, Lewistown Valley.

Memorials in Cheryl's memory to: Christ Church of McKeansburg, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, PA 17960.

Memorials in Cheryl's memory to: Christ Church of McKeansburg, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, PA 17960.