Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Boyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Boyer Obituary
Cheryl Ann Boyer
Cheryl Ann Boyer, 62, of Lewistown Valley, Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.
Born Wednesday, May 8, 1957, in Palmerton, a daughter of the late William J. and E. Laverne (Evans) Miller. She was also predeceased by her husband Lowell W. Boyer on Jan. 28, 2008.
Surviving are sons Benjamin L. Boyer, and his wife Amanda, of Tamaqua, and Jeremy D. Boyer, and his wife Jessica, of Hamburg; sister, Jeanne M. Koch, wife of David, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Danika, Abel, Lydia and Eleanor; and nephews and nieces.
A Panther Valley High School graduate, Cheryl had worked at Koch's Farm Service for many years.
She enjoyed riding her horses and breeding Rottweilers. Cheryl was an active member of the West Penn 4-H Club.
Service: A celebration of Cheryl's life will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Sunny Stock to officiate. Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until time of services. Private interment, Zion United Church Cemetery, Lewistown Valley.
Memorials in Cheryl's memory to: Christ Church of McKeansburg, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Cheryl can be made by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now