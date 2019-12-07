|
Cheryl Ann Garrett
Cheryl Ann (Maurer) Garrett, 61, of Lansford, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Thomas Garrett.
Born in Coal-
dale, she was a daughter of Francis X. Maurer and Helen J. (Zajac) Maurer.
Cheryl's first love was spending time with her family, whether it was a holiday, a party, or just a small "gathering." She enjoyed every moment spent with those she loved.
Cheryl was also an avid home gardener, loved scratching lottery tickets, and was the best cook in Lansford. Her family loved her haluski and lekvar squares, and will keep her memory alive with those recipes at family parties.
In addition to her husband, Cheryl is survived by her children, Holly Cusack with husband, Jason, and son, Easton, and Thomas Garrett with wife, Natalie, and son, Patrick; sister, MaryAnn Halenar with husband, Robert Bevich; brothers, Frank and John Maurer; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services: Services for Cheryl will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 7, 2019