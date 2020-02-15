|
Christian L. Deem
Christian L. Deem, 41, of New Ringgold, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, in his home.
Born in Coaldale, he was the son of Donna L. (Stahler) Deem and the late
Ernest L. Deem.
He was a 1996
graduate of Tama-
qua Area High School, a member and trustee of the Andreas Sporting Club, and a member of Tamaqua Pool League.
Christian worked in site preparation and excavating for various companies and he last worked for Perma Column in Lenhartsville, until retiring due to illness.
In addition to his loving mother with whom he resided, survivors include his two brothers, Dean E. (Kim) Deem, and Todd A. (Lori) Deem, both of New Ringgold; stepdaughter, Mackenzie Smith, WV; four nieces and three nephews.
Service: Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold.
Calling hours will be Monday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday 10 to 11 a.m.
Interment will follow service in Zion Stone Church Cemetery, New Ringgold. The Rev. John Worman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent directly to the American Diabetes Foundation at P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 and/or Blue Mountain Christian Retreat at 1 Christian Lane, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Times News on Feb. 15, 2020