Christianne E. Archer, 50, of Nesquehoning, formerly of Lehighton, died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in her residence.
She was a personal care aide for Caregivers America, Lehighton, for the past year, and previously worked in the same capacity for Public Partners LLC, of Lebanon, for six years.
Born on July 1, 1969, in Houston, Texas, she was a daughter of the Rev. Larry E. Yeakel and Darlene E. (Timm) Yeakel.
She attended Faith Independent Church, Walnutport, where she formerly served as pianist years ago.
The deceased was a former assistant coach for the Palmerton Football Booster Club, Palmerton.
Surviving are five sons, Thomas E. Strohl III, and his wife, Aliceson, of Stroudsburg, Stephon E. Strohl, and his wife, Karissa, of Slatedale, Bryan E. Strohl of Blakeslee, Christian J. Archer and his fiancée, Brittany Christman, of Summit Hill, and Cody D. Archer of Saylorsburg; a daughter, Shaunalea E. Archer of Saylorsburg; two sisters, Sharon Mycio of Northampton and Abigail E., wife of Robert Eby of Lebanon; her fiancé, Randy Knecht Jr. of Nesquehoning; three grandchildren, two nephews and a niece.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Deborah E. Yeakel.
Service: Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Faith Independent Church of Christ, 4394 W. Mountain View Drive,
in Walnutport. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to Faith Independent Church, P.O. 66, 4394 W. Mountain View Drive, Walnutport, PA 18088. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019