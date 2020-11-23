1/
Christine L. Bowman
Mrs. Christine L. Bowman
Mrs. Christine L. Bowman, 76, of Ashfield, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the widow of Gary D. Bowman, who passed away on Sept. 2, 1999, and the companion of the late Raymond Pillonato.
Prior to retiring, she was employed in the garment industry at Indigo Jeans, Franklin Township.
Born in Weissport on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Marian A. (Kunkle) Scitney.
Her favorite car during her lifetime was her blue 1967 Ford Mustang GT Fastback. She enjoyed fishing in Canada and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Angela K., wife of Daniel Staehle; a son, Stephen L., and his wife, Lori, of Ashfield; and three grandchildren, Christopher, Lindsey and Michael.
She was also predeceased by a grandson, Evan.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church , 1742 Dinkey Road, Ashfield, with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating. Interment, church cemetery. Call 9-10 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
