Christine Marie Hartz

Christine Marie "Tina" Hartz, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, companion, friend of Port Clinton, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home at the age of 57.

Born Friday, Sept. 1, 1961, in Coaldale, she is survived by her father, Richard Smellowsky, and his wife Brenda, of Jim Thorpe; her mother, Judith (Hunsicker) Lucas of Tamaqua; companion of seven years, Paul T. Naftzinger, with whom she resided; daughters, Alicia M. Hartz of Tuscarora, and Kyrie Hartz, and her companion Matthew Bausher, of Port Clinton; sisters, Michele, wife of Stephen Klobosits, of Catonsville, MD, Sherry, wife of John Carter, of Tamaqua, Tammy, wife of Joe Sword, of Quakake, and Melissa (Comisac), wife of Brian Shaffer, of Ocean City, Md.; grandchildren, Lydia and Willow; stepchidren, Heather, and her husband Brad Eich, of Bernardsville, N.J., Sarah, and her husband Brian Tolbard, of Bethlehem and Josh Naftzinger, and his companion, Ioana, of Pottsville; stepgrandchildren, Nathaniel, Elizabeth, Rachel, Steven, Brianna, Benjamin, Adeline, Dustin, Bryce, Chloe, Chelsea; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Tina was a CNA having worked for a number of long term care facilities in Schuylkill County, while also providing home health care.

She adored her children and grandchildren. Tina took great pride in providing a beautiful home. She was a great cook and liked listening to music.

Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in her name in care of the funeral home to off set expenses. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Tina visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary