Christine Shields-Peter

Christine Shields-Peter Obituary
Mrs. Christine Shields-Peter
Mrs. Christine Shields-Peter, 63, of Albrightsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in her home. She was the loving wife of Dennis D. Peter. They had been together since 1980, were married in 1990 and celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in August of last year.
She owned and operated C & D Gifts with her husband in Albrightsville for over 40 years.
Born in Islip, NY, she was a daughter of Theresa (Donahue) Shields and the late James Shields.
She loved and adored all of her pets. She was devoted to her business and her family. She was very caring, as she would help anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a daughter, Keri Peter of Lehighton; two grandchildren, Cole and James Palodichuk; and two sisters-in-law, Stacy, wife of Greg Sikat, and Susan, wife of Mark Norris, and family.
Service: Funeral service will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. www.kr-esgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 2, 2019
