Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Danner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher J. Danner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher J. Danner Obituary
Christopher J. Danner
Christopher J. Danner, 30, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospi-tal, All-entown.
Born in Lan-caster on Nov. 18, 1988, he was a son of Melissa L. (Johnson) Lauer of Walnutport and Christopher C. Danner of Upper Darby.
Chris was a 2008 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School.
Active and outgoing, he enjoyed numerous sports, including skateboarding, basket-ball, spike ball, snowboarding and Philadelphia Flyers hockey.
Surviving in addition to his parents are three sisters, Brittany Johnson and Amanda and Emily Danner; maternal grandmother, Geneva Novlit; and paternal grandmother, Darlene Schnickel.
Service: Funeral service noon Saturday, Sept. 14, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Call 11 a.m.-noon Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Published in Times News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now