|
|
Christopher J. Danner
Christopher J. Danner, 30, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospi-tal, All-entown.
Born in Lan-caster on Nov. 18, 1988, he was a son of Melissa L. (Johnson) Lauer of Walnutport and Christopher C. Danner of Upper Darby.
Chris was a 2008 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School.
Active and outgoing, he enjoyed numerous sports, including skateboarding, basket-ball, spike ball, snowboarding and Philadelphia Flyers hockey.
Surviving in addition to his parents are three sisters, Brittany Johnson and Amanda and Emily Danner; maternal grandmother, Geneva Novlit; and paternal grandmother, Darlene Schnickel.
Service: Funeral service noon Saturday, Sept. 14, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Call 11 a.m.-noon Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Published in Times News on Sept. 11, 2019