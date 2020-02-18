|
|
Christopher J. Frye
Christopher James Frye, 27, of Pine Street Tamaqua, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem. He took ill in mid-December of 2019.
Born on Saturday, June 6, 1992, in Lehigh-
ton, he was a son of Barbara (Lutz) Frye and the late Ronald B. "Bucky" Frye, who passed in 2011.
He was a 2013 graduate of the Schuylkill Intermediate Unit.
Christopher was an ardent supporter of the Tamaqua Blue Raiders' football team, having attended most of its games. He enjoyed watching cartoons and playing on his computer.
He attended the local fire company block parties and especially liked sampling the various foods.
He was a member of Primitive Methodist Church, Tamaqua.
Surviving in addition to his mother are three sisters, Kimberly Frye, Jessica Frye and Amanda Frye, and a brother, Nathan Frye, all of Tamaqua; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Primitive Methodist Church, 57 Hunter St., Tamaqua. Arrangements by E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at
www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2020