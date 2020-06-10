Christopher Jude WickkiserChristopher Jude Wickkiser, husband, father, son, brother, of Coaldale, who grew up in Weatherly, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial in Coaldale, at the age of 33 years.Born on May 14, 1987, in Denville, New Jersey, a son of Paul Michael and Annette M. (Grega) Wickkiser of Weatherly.Chris is also survived by his beloved wife of nine years, Samantha M. (Yurchak) Wickkiser; his children, whom he adored, son, Jaxon J. Wickkiser, daughters, Nora R. Wickkiser and Olivia R. Wickkiser; brother, Ryan M. Wickkiser of Weatherly; sisters, Noelle M. Rossi, wife of Jeffrey, of Weatherly, and Kristyna M. Keifer, wife of George, of Drums; many aunts, uncles and cousins.A 2005 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Chris was a proud member of the Colts football team.He earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Luzerne County Community College. Chris served valiantly in the United States Army, combating the global war on terrorism in Afghanistan. He received numerous awards for meritorious service.Chris worked maintenance for Arytza Sanitation of Hazleton.Chris was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt, fish and golf. He was a member of the Nesquehoning V.F.W.Service: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 318 Plane St., Weatherly. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, with military honors bestowed.The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly. All visitors are required to wear masks, and the staff will number those inside to 50 people at one time.Memorials in Chris' name may be sent in care of his wife Samantha to 131 First St., Coaldale, PA 18218. An educational fund will be established for Chris' children.Online condolences or a fond memory may be expressed by visiting