Christopher L. Burkert Obituary
Christopher L. Burkert
Christopher L. Burkert, 51, of Franklin Township, died suddenly Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Linda J. (Ravert) Choma-Burkert since June 14, 2006.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Russell Burkert and Mrs. Jacqueline (Sloyer) Delabar of Bath.
Chris was employed as a forklift operator at Nestle Corporation, West Allentown. He was a member of the Tennessee Squire Association.
Survivors: Wife. Mother; stepdaughter, Holly (Jacob) Adamitis of Coaldale; stepson, Tony Choma of Lansford; two step-grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Jennifer) of FL, and Kenneth of Lansford; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 10-11 a.m., Monday. Interment, Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall Township. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Published in Times News on Nov. 15, 2019
