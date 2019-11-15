|
|
Christopher L. Burkert
Christopher L. Burkert, 51, of Franklin Township, died suddenly Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Linda J. (Ravert) Choma-Burkert since June 14, 2006.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Russell Burkert and Mrs. Jacqueline (Sloyer) Delabar of Bath.
Chris was employed as a forklift operator at Nestle Corporation, West Allentown. He was a member of the Tennessee Squire Association.
Survivors: Wife. Mother; stepdaughter, Holly (Jacob) Adamitis of Coaldale; stepson, Tony Choma of Lansford; two step-grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Jennifer) of FL, and Kenneth of Lansford; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 10-11 a.m., Monday. Interment, Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall Township. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Published in Times News on Nov. 15, 2019