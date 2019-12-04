Home

Christopher M. Gallagher

Christopher M. Gallagher Obituary
Christopher M. Gallagher
Christopher Michael Gallagher, 70, of West 13th Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He had been married for 40 years to Eleanor L. (Papay) Gallagher before her passing in July of 2015.
He had been em-ployed as a mach-inist and tool die maker for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation and Ingersol Rand, Easton, and retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot.
He was recently working part-time as a bus driver for the Carbon Career and Technical Institute, Jim Thorpe, where he also assisted the instructor in the machine shop.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Christopher Michael and Anna Rosalie (Hinger) Gallagher.
He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, having served as an airplane mechanic. After his tour in Vietnam, he was stationed in Washington, D.C., and worked on Air Force One before being honorably discharged.
Gallagher was a past member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe, and a member of American Legion Post 304 and the Phoenix Hose Company No. 3, both of Jim Thorpe, and American Legion Post 314, Lehighton.
He loved restoring classic cars and enjoyed playing basketball, having been a past member of the Over 50 Basketball League.
Surviving are a son, Michael C., and his companion, Jamie Yarish, of Nesquehoning, two grandchildren, Taya and Dustin Gallagher; a sister Barbara, wife of Scott Rehrig of Lehighton; a sister-in-law, Kathy Gallagher of Ocala, FL; his in-laws, Tom and Mary Dolon of Allentown; a sister-in-law, Jane, wife of Bill Roth of Andreas; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two brothers, John and Dennis.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe; Mass of the Christian Burial 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Interment with military honors, parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday. Contributions in his name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Times News on Dec. 4, 2019
