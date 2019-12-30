|
Cindy A. Chayka
Cindy A. Chayka, 62, of Macungie, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was a regis-tered dieti-cian at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown, for 35 years.
Born in Coaldale on Dec. 12, 1957, she was a daughter of Veronica (Vrana) Pillar of Coaldale and the late Frank X. Pillar.
A 1975 graduate of Panther Valley High School and a 1979 graduate of Marywood University, she was a licensed diet-ician/nutritionist (LDN) and a certified diabetes educator (CDE).
Cindy was happiest when surrounded by her loving friends and family and loved vacationing at the beach. Above all else, she was a loving mother and daughter. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her mother are a daughter, Annelise Chayka, and son-in-law, Robert Derke, in Delaware; a daughter, Allison Chayka, and a grandson, Christian Phelan, both of Bethlehem; and numerous cousins.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Bonnie Folk.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Nesquehoning. Call 9-11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Luke's VNA. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Dec. 30, 2019