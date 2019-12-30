Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley
462 W. Ludlow St.
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley
462 W. Ludlow St.
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Chayka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy A. Chayka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy A. Chayka Obituary
Cindy A. Chayka
Cindy A. Chayka, 62, of Macungie, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was a regis-tered dieti-cian at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown, for 35 years.
Born in Coaldale on Dec. 12, 1957, she was a daughter of Veronica (Vrana) Pillar of Coaldale and the late Frank X. Pillar.
A 1975 graduate of Panther Valley High School and a 1979 graduate of Marywood University, she was a licensed diet-ician/nutritionist (LDN) and a certified diabetes educator (CDE).
Cindy was happiest when surrounded by her loving friends and family and loved vacationing at the beach. Above all else, she was a loving mother and daughter. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her mother are a daughter, Annelise Chayka, and son-in-law, Robert Derke, in Delaware; a daughter, Allison Chayka, and a grandson, Christian Phelan, both of Bethlehem; and numerous cousins.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Bonnie Folk.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Nesquehoning. Call 9-11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Luke's VNA. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -