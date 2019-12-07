|
|
Clair R. George
Clair R. George, 94, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Margaret E. "Maggie" (Hawk) George, who passed away in 2016.
He proudly farmed his family's land for more than 60 years. He also drove school buses for his brother's company, Leon George School Buses, and other area bus companies.
Clair was a longtime member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville, and a life member of both the Towamensing and Franklin Township fire companies.
Born in Towamensing Township, he was a son of the late Claude and Mary (Eckhart) George.
Survivors: Two daughters; two sons; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-
great-granddaughters.
Clair was predeceased by three sisters and a brother.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday in Jerusalem UCC, 545 Church Drive, Palmerton. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday in church. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: Church Building Fund, Palmerton 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 7, 2019