Mrs. Claire H.
Newhard Haas
Mrs. Claire H. (Silfies) Newhard Haas, 96, formerly of Slatedale, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Lamar K. Haas, who passed away in 2010.
She was a co-owner of the for-mer Lamar K. Haas, Inc., trucking company, Slatedale, and a homemaker for numerous years.
Born on June 16, 1923, in Bath, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Laura Ann (Marsh) Silfies.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of Good Shepherd U.C.C., Slatington.
The joy of her life was playing cards with her brothers and sisters, attending church and spending time with her loving family and friends.
Surviving are five sons, David J. Newhard, and his wife, Marlene, and Allen H. Newhard Jr., and his wife, Judy, both of Slatington, Richard "Rick" Haas, and his wife, Christina, of Palmerton, Kevin L. Haas of Slatedale and Keith J. Haas, and his wife, Sally, of Slatington; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Willard Silfies; and six sisters, Betty Walk, Evelyn Snyder, Ellen Derhammer, Joan Eckhert, Jean McKittrick and Alice Pagotto.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Forest and Charles Silfies; and two sisters, Althea Kershner and Arlene Eberwein.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, Good Shepherd U.C.C., 3940 Mountain Road, Slatington, with the Rev. James D. Robison Jr. officiating. Interment, Slatedale Cemetery. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, Slatedale. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, P.O. Box 68, Slatedale, PA 18079-0068.
Published in Times News on Jan. 13, 2020