Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church
New Philadelphia, PA
Clara E. Spotts


1930 - 2019
Clara E. Spotts Obituary
Clara E. Spotts
Clara E. Spotts, 88, of Middleport, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at her daughter's residence in Newe Tripoli.
Born in Middleport, Sept. 1, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Pauline (Wroz) Burkot.
She was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 144 Ladies Auxiliary, Middleport.
Clara will be remembered for her generosity, love of bingo, homemade pies, sauekraut, cookies and candy. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers and seven sisters.
Clara is survived by her husband of 67 years, Allen Spotts Sr., Middleport; son, Allen Spotts Jr., and wife, Gwen, of Lewistown Valley; daughters, Eileen, wife of Joseph Tarconish, Deer Lake, and Maryjane, wife of Tony Cerrone, New Tripoli; sisters, Gertrude, wife of Clarence Mickey, Allentown, and Sister Doris Burkot, Saint Joseph Villa, Reading; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated noon Saturday, July 6, in Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Cross Memorial Fund or Lehigh Valley Hospice.
Published in Times News on July 2, 2019
