Clara Marie "Nookey" Miller, 91, of Summit Hill, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital Geriatric Center in Coaldale.
Born in Summit Hill, she was the daughter of the late Allen "Al" Miller and Irene (Cooper) Miller and was raised by her late grandparents, Bennett and Emma Cooper.
She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
Clara worked at a former shoe factory in Lansford then worked at the former Newberry Five & Ten Store in Lansford and last worked as a butcher at the former Summit Hill ACME.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Summit Hill, having been a member of the church choir. Clara enjoyed crocheting, making homemade fudge to give away and loved to shop. She had a special love for her pug dogs.
Surviving are her cousins.
Service: Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill.
Contributions, in Clara's memory, may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 123 W. White St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
