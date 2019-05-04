Clarence C. Smale

Clarence C. Smale, 92, of Palmerton, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in The Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Emma M. (Lutz) Smale.

He was a crane operator for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 39 years before retiring in 1987.

Born on Aug. 8, 1926, in Pal-

merton, he was a son of the late William and Mae (Meixsell) Smale.

He served our country honorably as a PFC in the Army from 1945-46, and was a veteran of World War II, having served on the Island of Manila in the Philippines.

Clarence was a former member of the local Rod and Gun clubs and the Democratic Club of Danielsville. An avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years, he enjoyed summer vacations boating and fishing on Lake Ontario. He also enjoyed watching Phillies baseball and listening to bluegrass and country music.

Surviving are four daughters, Donna J., wife of David Moser of Northampton, Joanne L., wife of Robert Kleinschmidt, and Wendy M. Smale, both of Palmerton, and Christine A. Trotta of Lehighton; two sons, Bryan D. Smale, and his wife, Penny, and Rodney W. Smale, and his wife, Julie, both of Palmerton; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Serfass of Norristown; four brothers, Harvey and Kenneth Smale, both of Hometown, Herman Smale of Palmerton and Earl Smale of Jim Thorpe; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Christman of Palmerton; and a brother, Roy Smale of Bowmanstown.

Service: Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, c/o the funeral home, 18071.