Clark K. Hamm
Clark K. Hamm, 75, of Breinigsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Marlene S. (Snyder) Hamm.
He worked for Gen-eral Ele-ctric for over 30 years before retiring.
Born in West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Kathryn K. Krause.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a past commander of the VFW Post 8282, Breinigsville.
Surviving are two sons, Scott C., and his wife, Becky, and Timothy A.; a brother, Blair; and five grandchildren, Cascade, Trinity, Tallon, Brandon and Justin.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road Breinigsville. Call 6-8 p.m. Monday and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to VFW Post 8282, 1522 Butz Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031, or to the Make A Wish Foundation, 327 Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Times News on Oct. 8, 2020.