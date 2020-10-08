I got to know Clark when he was a patient at the nursing home rehab center I worked at. In therapy I pushed him and he continued to work hard until he was walking and discharged to home. From that time on, including other rehab stays, he was my friend. We talked on the phone, laughed together. He was a patriotic supporter of our military veterans but rarely spoke of his service during Vietnam. I will never forget Clark and am proud to call him a friend. To his family, I send you my deepest condolences. He loved you all and spoke of you often

Elaine Heilman Toth

Friend