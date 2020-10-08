1/1
Clark K. Hamm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark K. Hamm
Clark K. Hamm, 75, of Breinigsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Marlene S. (Snyder) Hamm.
He worked for Gen-eral Ele-ctric for over 30 years before retiring.
Born in West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Kathryn K. Krause.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a past commander of the VFW Post 8282, Breinigsville.
Surviving are two sons, Scott C., and his wife, Becky, and Timothy A.; a brother, Blair; and five grandchildren, Cascade, Trinity, Tallon, Brandon and Justin.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road Breinigsville. Call 6-8 p.m. Monday and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to VFW Post 8282, 1522 Butz Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031, or to the Make A Wish Foundation, 327 Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
October 8, 2020
Our prayers are with the Hamm family in their time of sorrow. Clark was a wonderful man, always smiling and positive. The help he gave to his fellow military veterans will always be appreciated. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in Peace.
Barry and Shirley Horan
Friend
October 8, 2020
I got to know Clark when he was a patient at the nursing home rehab center I worked at. In therapy I pushed him and he continued to work hard until he was walking and discharged to home. From that time on, including other rehab stays, he was my friend. We talked on the phone, laughed together. He was a patriotic supporter of our military veterans but rarely spoke of his service during Vietnam. I will never forget Clark and am proud to call him a friend. To his family, I send you my deepest condolences. He loved you all and spoke of you often
Elaine Heilman Toth
Friend
October 8, 2020
To Scott, Timothy, and family, our condolences, prayers and thoughts. We will never forget all the great times we had over the years. The times at the cabin, Briengsville B-Vets ballball games, visits at our houses, picnics. Thank You Clark, for serving and helping to keep our country safe. May you rest in peace.
Betty and Feryl Miller
Friend
October 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He will be missed.
Marlene and Tim Baer and family
Neighbor
October 8, 2020
We are so saddened to learn of Clark's passing. Our condolences to Scott, Tim and family!
We have so many fond memories of him and the family...Cub & Boy Scouts, VFW baseball and our many fishing excursions.
I've been thinking of him recently and now I regret not stop in more often to visit. Our conversations always centered on our kids, grandkids and their activities followed by the many antics we've had the pleasure of sharing together!

Rest in peace my friend.

Bob & Becky Neumoyer
Friend
October 8, 2020
Scott, Becky, Tim and family.
Clark was a great friend, The fun we always had was for most in my mind. His love of my walnut sticky buns was another. But his dedication to the VFW and there causes was unmeasurable. We will miss him dearly.. Rest in Peace Clark you will be greatly missed..
Carol Derr & Francis Gross Jr.
Friend
October 8, 2020
You've been a friend and a neighbor for 50 years. We've enjoyed your stories and experiences. Thank you for your service to our country. We will miss you greatly. It won't be the same looking next door. Rest in pease brother. Our deepest sympathy to your family. John and Donna
John and Donna
October 8, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
October 8, 2020
I/we will miss you brother. Your stories, your smile, your service. Brother from another mother. Russ & Kathy Haney
Russell Haney
Friend
October 8, 2020
I/we will miss brother. Your stories, your smile, your service. Just being around you makes me a better person. Brother from another mother. Russ Haney
Russell Haney
Friend
October 7, 2020
Rest In Peace my brother and thank you for your service and all of the help you gave me
Robert Boyles
Grand Parent
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved