Claude A. Turton

Claude A. Turton Jr., 87, of East Broad Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at MapleShade Meadows Senior Living Center in Nesque-honing.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Jane (Mazur) Turton; daughter, Janel M. Tirpak, wife of Tom, of Summit Hill; sons, Craig A. Turton of Slatington, Brian A., and his wife Patti, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Crystal Turton, Matthew Tirpak, and his wife Tamara, Danielle Milesky, wife of Frank, Jonathan Tewksbury, and his wife Nicole, Justin Tewksbury, and his wife Janelle; great-grandchildren, Madison, Victoria, Athena, Abigail, Kroy, Anderson, Sutton, and Francis; brother, Phillip Turton, and his wife Debra, of Bethlehem; sister, Mary Beth Szabo, and her husband Robert, of Gilbert, Arizona.

He was predeceased by brother, Robert Turton; stepmother, Elizabeth Turton.

Born in Allentown on March 25, 1932, he was the son of the late Claude A. Turton Sr., and Myrtle (Wiener) Turton.

A graduate of Allentown High School class of 1950, Claude served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Claude drove tanker truck for Sunoco for over 40 years, retiring in 1989.

A member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and the American Hose Fire Company, Tamaqua Elks. Claude was an accomplished bowler and competed in local leagues.

Upon retirement, Claude and Mary Jane traveled the road in their RV for nine months each year.

Service: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Cindy White to officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment with, military honors, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials to: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 109 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory maybe expressed by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.