Clifford E. "Cliff" Steigerwalt Jr.
1938 - 2020
Clifford E. "Cliff" Steigerwalt Jr.
Clifford E. "Cliff" Steigerwalt Jr., 82, of Palmerton, formerly of Lehighton, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.
He was the husband of Linda (Heiney) Steigerwalt. They were married on Jan. 12, 1964 and celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Born in Weissport, he was the son of the late Clifford E. Sr. and Erma (Stuckley) Steigerwalt. He was an Army veteran.
Cliff was a Lehighton Knee-Hi youth football and track coach for 12 years. He enjoyed watching Penn State football, bowling, yard work and collecting Dale Earnhardt, NASCAR, and Penn State memorabilia.
Prior to retiring, he worked at Mack Trucks in the sheet metal division.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are two sons, Gregory and his wife, Janet, of Lehighton, and Steven and his wife, Nora, of Chalfont; daughter, Lori, wife of Jerry Hudgins, of Easton; three brothers, Lester and his wife, Kim, of Palmerton, Nelson and his wife, Bonnie, and Barry and his wife, Susan, both of Lehighton; five sisters, Evelyn, wife of Lewis Exner, of Andreas, Pearl Klotz, Alice Gerhard, Arlene Horn, and Sandra, wife of John Sitarchyk, all of Lehighton; five grandchildren, Tyler, Brooke and Rachel Steigerwalt, Nathaniel and Makayla Hudgins; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Winifred Rex; and a brother, Raymond.
Services: Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
