|
|
Clyde A. Strohl Sr.
Clyde A. Strohl Sr., 88, of Towamensing Township, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Florence (Snyder) Strohl.
He worked primarily as a plumber for the former Costenbader's Hardware, Palmerton, but also worked various positions in the former Coca-Cola plant, Palmerton, Eastern Industries, Kunkletown, and Country Junction, Towamen-sing Township.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Earl and Eva (Eckhart) Strohl.
He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Trachsville, the Teamster's Union, VFW chapters in Palmerton and Lehighton, area Grundsau Lodsches, and the Brothers of the Bush club.
Strohl served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Surviving are three daughters, Gail, wife of Ned Berry, Tina Madtes and Karen, wife of John Alfis; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-
grandchildren.
He was also predec-eased by a son, Clyde Jr.; two grandsons, Clay and Glen; a brother Curtis; and a sister, Pauline Keller.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Trachsville. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, and 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-
fh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 30, 2019