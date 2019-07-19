Clyde L.

Graver Jr.

Clyde L. Graver Jr., 93, of Lehighton, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the husband of Claire (Noll) Graver, deceased, for 46 years following the death of his first wife, Dorothy (Eckman) Graver in 1963.

Born in Franklin Township, on Nov 16, 1925, he was a son of the late Clyde Sr. and Irene Graver.

He graduated from Muhlenberg College and University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry. Dr. Graver had a general dentistry practice in Lehighton for over 40 years before retiring in 1994.

He served in the Air Force for four years, attaining the rank of captain.

Clyde was a member of Lehighton Lions, Legion Post 314, and Lehighton Fire Co. No. 1 and served on the Lehighton school board.

His favorite things were Sunday night dinners with his family, a love of the outdoors, golfing with his buddies and Thursday night "board meetings."

Surviving are his three daughters, Nancy Poeth (Thomas) Webster, NY; Pamela Hawk (Clark) Lehighton; Susan Graver (Jim) Doylestown; and a brother, Keith Graver (Sylvia) Milton.

He will also be missed by his six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; nephew Ryan Graver; and a large extended family.

Service: A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions to his memory can be made to Lehighton Memorial Library, Trinity Food Pantry or Lehighton Fire Company.

Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Published in Times News on July 19, 2019