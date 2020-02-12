|
|
Cody A. Meserve
Cody A. Meserve, 33, of 3rd St., Lehighton, formerly of Columbia, MO, died suddenly Sunday evening, Feb. 9, 2020, in his home.
Born in Truckee, CA, he was the son of Corey Meserve of Salem, OR, and the late Donna (Augustine) Mes-erve.
Cody served as a career soldier HEALTH CARE SPECIALIST and Infantryman, achieving the rank of SGT (E-05). He was awarded ARMY COMMENDATION MEDAL//ARMY GOOD CONDUCT MEDAL (2ND AWARD)//NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL//GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM SERVICE MEDAL//IRAQ CAMPAIGN MEDAL W//CAMPAIGN STAR//ARMY SERVICE RIBBON (2ND AWARD)//COMBAT INFANTRYMAN BADGE//AIRBORNE.
Cody was a graduate of Columbia Missouri High School.
Cody was an active volunteer for Wounded Warriors Association, Valor House-Jonas, DAV, and the 22 Vets a Day Supporter.
Survivors: Father; stepmother, Belle (Nava) Meserve of Salem, OR; fiancée, Melissa C. McGowan, with whom he resided; daughter, Lola of Erie; sons, Ean of MO, and Gunnar of Erie; stepsisters, Gabriella Grey, Sierra Grey and Rachel Nava; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services: Memorial services, 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call, noon-2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Entombment, with military honors, 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: May be made in his memory to Paul's House Valor Foundation Clinic, 1130 Scenic Drive-Jonas, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
Published in Times News on Feb. 12, 2020