Colin G. O'Shaughnessy
Colin G. O'Shaughnessy, 62, of W. 6th St., Jim Thorpe, passed away Friday, July 3, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem.
His wife, Kathleen (Boyle) O'Shaughnessy, passed away in 2004.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Henry and Marie Lomonico) O'Shaughnessy.
He was a 1976 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
He joined the Pennsylvania National Guard and then the U.S. Army, retiring after 20 years service as a staff sergeant in the military police and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
In the eighties, he worked as a correction officer at the Carbon County Prison and most recently was employed as a security guard at Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono.
Colin loved his family and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
He was a former member of the Jim Thorpe Lion's Club and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club.
Survivors: Daughter Nicole M. O'Shaughnessy, Jim Thorpe; siblings, Phillip, and wife Judy, of Tamaqua, Roxanne and Kevin.
He was predeceased by a brother, Carl Wolfe.
Service: Graveside service with military honors 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Due to the current pandemic there will be a Celebration of Life service announced at a later date.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Times News on Jul. 6, 2020.
