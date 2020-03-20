Home

Constance L. Bair

Constance L. Bair Obituary
Constance L. Bair
Constance "Connie" L. (Hull) Bair, 70, of Weatherwood County Home, Weatherly, formerly of Buck Hill Road, Palmerton, died Tuesday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton Campus.
Born in Newton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Barton R. Sr. and Margaret M. (Hildebrandt) Hull.
Connie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and homemaker.
She was employed as a nurse's aide for several years.
Connie was past worthy matron of the OES, Blairstown NJ Lodge, and previously enjoyed volunteering as assistant Boy Scout leader, Troop No. 209, Towamensing Township.
Survivors: Daughter, Kathie J. Weiss of Kunkletown; sons, Stephen D. Bair, and fiancée Victoria Gerard, and Phillip M. Hess, all of Palmerton; granddaughter, Antonia; brother, Barton R., Jr., and wife Denise Bair, of Bronson, FL; longtime companion, Robert Hess of Nazareth.
She was predeceased by a sister, Jacqueline Metzler; and son-in-law, George S. Weiss.
Services: Future memorial services to be announced. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: .
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2020
