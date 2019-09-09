|
Constance R.
Weldon
Constance R. Weldon, 97, of Tuscarora, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in York Terrace, Pottsville. She was the wife of the late James Weldon, who died in 1974.
Born in Tamaqua, on Feb. 1, 1922, Constance was the daughter of the late Harry H. and Pearl Ella (Baker) Weber.
A 1940 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she was a member of the former Advent Lutheran Church until it closed.
Constance is survived by daughters, Mary Rex, and her husband Robert, of Spring City, PA, Patricia Langton, and her husband, Thomas, of New Philadelphia, Rebecca Jones of La Grange, GA, and Deborah L. Reed, and her companion Dave Fortin, of Tuscarora; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sons, John Weldon, Daniel Weldon, James Weldon and Joseph Weldon; daughters, Karen Weldon and Theresa Greenall; and brother, Ralph Weber.
Service: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Sept. 9, 2019