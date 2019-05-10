Mrs. Cornelia M.

Giannangeli

Mrs. Cornelia M. "Connie" Giannangeli, 70, of Park Ridge, NJ, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Gerald D. Giannangeli.

She last worked as an administrator for Allied Medical Labs in Manhattan.

Born in Coaldale on Jan. 20, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Francis "Spike" and Marie (Breslin) Owens.

She was a 1967 graduate of Marian Catholic High School and attended school in Allentown where she studied to be a phlebotomist.

She was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Gerald and Owen, and a daughter Erin, all at home; two brothers, James Owens of Factoryville and Patrick Owens, and his wife, Judy, of Lake Hauto; a sister Peggy, wife of Paul Beddiges of Lehighton; and nieces and nephews.

Service: Funeral service noon Saturday, May 11, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. Interment, parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 11 a.m.-noon Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. Contributions in her name may be made to the National Down Syndrome Soc., 1100 H St. N.W., Washington, DC 20005. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.