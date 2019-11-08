Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Blue Mountain Community Church
25 Oak St
Palmerton, PA
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Mountain Community Church
25 Oak St
Palmerton, PA
Cory F. Gould Obituary
Cory F. Gould
Cory F. Gould, 30, of Lehighton, formerly of Hastings, NE, died suddenly Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2019, in his home.
Born in Hastings, NE, he was a son of Ronald S. Gould of Lehighton, and Kristin L. (Nealeigh) Spr-enkle of Palisade, NE.
Cory had worked in general labor for various construction companies.
He attended Blue Mountain Community Church, Palmerton. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed hunting, hiking, biking and being outdoors.
Survivors: Parents; step-parents, Lora L. (Kates) Gould of Lehighton; Danny Sprenkle of Palisade, NE; paternal grandparents, Ronald F. and Linda (Parry) Gould of Palmerton; maternal grandparents, Roger and Louise (Hollowman) Nealeigh of Kearney, NE; sister, Heather Strohecker of Lehighton; brothers, Nick Gould, Aaron McGinnis, both of NE; Alex Gould, Philip Gould, both of Lehighton; uncles, Rick, and wife Sharon Nealeigh, Randy Nealeigh, all of CO; Dave Gould of Punta Gorda, FL; Jonathan, and wife Jessie Gould, of Jim Thorpe; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brother, Nathan McGinnis.
Services: 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Blue Mountain Community Church, 25 Oak St., Palmerton. Call, 9:30-11 a.m. in the church. Private interment. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug & Alcohol Commission, ATTN: PATH, 430 S. Seventh St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Published in Times News on Nov. 8, 2019
