In Loving Memory of our Dad, Curtis Gombert, who passed away one year ago today, June 20, 2019.



We've never felt an emptiness that burns so deep inside, until the day we lost you Dad our lifelong friend our guide.

You'll never know the loneliness your children try to hide, or the pain we face day to day without you by our side.

They always say that life goes on and yes we know that's true, but life will never be the same because we don't have you.

We Love you Dad, Sadly missed by your Children and their Spouses

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren





