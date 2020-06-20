In Loving Memory of Curtis Gombert who passed away one year ago today June 20, 2019

If I could have one wish, one dream that would come true

I would pray to God with all my heart

just to speak with you.

A thousand words won't bring you back

I know because I tried

And neither will a million tears I know because I've cried.

You've left behind my broken heart and precious memories too, but I never wanted memories, I only wanted you.



I Will Love You Forever,

Your Loving Wife

Shirley





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store