In Loving Memory of Curtis Gombert who passed away one year ago today June 20, 2019
If I could have one wish, one dream that would come true
I would pray to God with all my heart
just to speak with you.
A thousand words won't bring you back
I know because I tried
And neither will a million tears I know because I've cried.
You've left behind my broken heart and precious memories too, but I never wanted memories, I only wanted you.

I Will Love You Forever,
Your Loving Wife
Shirley


Published in Times News on Jun. 20, 2020.
