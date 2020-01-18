|
Cynthia A. Davis
Cynthia A. Davis, 64, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Broad Mountain nursing home in Frackville.
Born Tuesday, March 8, 1955 in Coal-
dale, she was the daughter of the late Richard Wadyak and Joan (Mauer) Wadyak of Pottsville. Also known as Cindy, she was raised by her grandparents, the late George and Irene (Levy) Mauer.
She is survived by husband, James W.
Davis Sr. of Tamaqua; sons, James W. Davis Jr. of Summit Hill, Barry J. Davis and his wife, Amy, of Tamaqua; brothers, John "Jack" Wassel and his companion, Kelly Knepper, of Tamaqua, Cory Wassel and his wife, Krystal, of Tamaqua; sister, Elaine Goho, wife of Richard of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Barry Davis Jr., Nathaniel, Tatum; great-grandchildren, Nate and Everleigh.
A Tamaqua High School graduate, Cindy had worked in the textile industry, at Burger King, and in home health care. Cindy enjoyed camping and the companionship of her dogs, Cosmo, Malibu and Bear.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Interment will be in
Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.
Donations in her memory to: Ruth Steinert S.P.C.A., 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963
Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4 New York, NY 10006-3111
Schuylkill County Women in Crisis, P.O. Box 96, Pottsville, PA 17901
Published in Times News on Jan. 18, 2020