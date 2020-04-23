|
Cynthia A. Smith
Cynthia A. Smith, 66, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton.
Born Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1954, in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Orville and Gladys (Miller) Wehr, who passed away Jan. 28, 2020.
She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Wehr.
Cynthia was the wife of David R. Smith for 44 years. Along with her husband David, she is survived by sons, Jeremy D. Smith, and his wife, Vanessa, of Lehighton, and Jarrod S. Smith, and his companion Nicole Mert, of Lehighton; daughter, Jessica L. Smith of Lehighton; brothers, Ronald J. Wehr, and his wife Maggie, Terry A. Wehr, and his wife Cathy, and Orville C. Wehr; sister, Viv A. Wehr; five grandchildren, McKenna, Wyatt, Chase, Kailyn and Clayton.
Cynthia was a graduate of Tamaqua Area High School as well as the practical nursing program from Carbon County Vocational-Technical School.
She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Gnaden Huetten Hospital in Lehighton for 38 years.
She was an active member of Ben Salem United Church of Christ, where she was in charge of the flower sponsors for many years.
Cynthia's greatest joy was spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. She loved being outside and taking evening walks with the dogs. She spent many years gardening and caring for her plants and flowers. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sharing the meals with her family.
Service: In accordance with CDC precautions for the public during the pandemic, the family will hold a memorial service at a future date to be determined when restrictions have been lifted to allow family and friends to gather and honor Cynthia.
Memorials in her name can be sent to: Ben Salem United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211; or the Animal Shelter of Carbon County, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold.
Published in Times News on Apr. 23, 2020