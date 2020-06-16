Dale A. Green Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale A. Green Jr.
Dale A. Green Jr., 43, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died suddenly after being stricken early Friday morning, June 12, 2020, in his home.
Born in Allen-town, he was a son of Dale A. Sr., and his wife, Janet (Talley) Green, of Palmerton, and Mary J. (Zeigler) Green, and her fiancé, Roger Hess, of New Ringgold.
Dale was employed by Strawberry Acres Farm, North Whitehall Township, Bailey's Lumber, New Ringgold, and as a lift operator at Blue Mountain Ski Area, Lower Towamensing Township.
He was a 1994 graduate of the Palmerton Area High School.
Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed four-wheeling.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two sons, Skylar Green of Walnutport and Auston B.A. Green of Palmerton; two sisters, Valerie R. Green and Kissy L. Green, and her fiancé, Michael Kleintop, both of Palmerton; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Heart Association, NE PA District, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved