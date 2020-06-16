Dale A. Green Jr.
Dale A. Green Jr., 43, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died suddenly after being stricken early Friday morning, June 12, 2020, in his home.
Born in Allen-town, he was a son of Dale A. Sr., and his wife, Janet (Talley) Green, of Palmerton, and Mary J. (Zeigler) Green, and her fiancé, Roger Hess, of New Ringgold.
Dale was employed by Strawberry Acres Farm, North Whitehall Township, Bailey's Lumber, New Ringgold, and as a lift operator at Blue Mountain Ski Area, Lower Towamensing Township.
He was a 1994 graduate of the Palmerton Area High School.
Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed four-wheeling.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two sons, Skylar Green of Walnutport and Auston B.A. Green of Palmerton; two sisters, Valerie R. Green and Kissy L. Green, and her fiancé, Michael Kleintop, both of Palmerton; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Heart Association, NE PA District, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 16, 2020.