Dale E. Heptner Sr.
Dale Edwin Heptner Sr. of Pine Drive, Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Louise M. (Sherman) Heptner, who passed away in 2006. They had been married for 59 years.
For a number of years, he had been employed by the former Interstate Dress Carriers, before 32 years of service as the chief of police of Franklin Township. He most recently worked at KME, Nesquehoning, before retiring.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Oscar and Helen (Kintz) Heptner.
He was a Navy veteran of World War II, having served from 1943-46.
In his earlier years, Dale served on many committees at St. Matthew's Church, Lehighton.
He was a life member of Franklin Township Fire Company.
Surviving are two daughters, Judy Mooney of Nesquehoning and Cynthia, wife of David Kemmerer of Lehighton; a son, Dale Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Ormand Beach, FL; two sisters, Geraldine Weaver of Jim Thorpe and Kathryn Leibenguth of Lehighton; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a brother Franklin of Bethlehem and a sister, Marion Weinland of Lehighton.
Service: Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Matthew's Church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, with Pastor Michael A. Frost officiating. Interment with military honors, parish cemetery. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, Weissport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church.
Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2019