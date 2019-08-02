|
|
Dale E. Koons
Dale E. Koons, 88, of Sellersville, formerly of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the Hidden Meadows On The Ridge Assisted Living Center, Sellersville. He was the husband of the late Marie L. (Vaccaro) Koons, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2004.
Prior to retir-ing, he was a depart-
ment mana-ger for A&P Markets, Lehighton.
Born in Lehighton on Friday, Aug. 22, 1930, he was a son of the late Estella Doll.
He served our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, having attained the rank of Corporal (T). He was a recipient of the Korean Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars.
Koons was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church and American Legion Post 314 and its Korean Last Man's Club, all of Lehighton, and the Knights of Columbus, Damien Council, where he was a 4th degree knight.
Surviving are a daughter, Deanna M., wife of Peter Hansen of Perkasie; a son, Craig A., and his wife, Deborah, of Clayton, DE; a brother, Carl "Skip," and his wife, Alice, of Jim Thorpe; four grandchildren, Michelle, Allison, Jason and Jaime; two great-grandchildren, Jasper and Heron; a close nephew, Donald Koons; and other nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two sisters, Delores Simmons and Jean Hottenstein; three brothers, Charles, Arnold and Donald; and a stepbrother, Harold Doll.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. No calling hours. Interment with full military honors, parish cemetery N. Fourth St., Lehighton, under direction of Lehighton Area UVO. No calling hours. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lehighton Area UVO, 314 Veterans Ave., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 2, 2019