1/1
Dale F. Snyder
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale F.
Snyder
Dale Franklin Snyder, 82, of Whitehall, formerly of Moorestown and Walnutport, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Grace M. (Snyder) Snyder, to whom he was married for 55 years this past Aug. 21.
He was a Snap-on Tools sales repres-entative for 32 years before retiring in 1994. After his formal retirement, Dale was a proud school bus driver for the former Laidlaw Transportation and CLIU #21.
Born in Slatington on Nov. 21, 1937, he was a son of the late Earl Franklin and Adele Mary (Rex) Snyder.
He faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force.
Dale was a former firefighter for the former Springside Fire Company, Slatington, as well as a former Boy Scout volunteer.
He was a member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association of the Lehigh Valley and Allen O. Delke American Legion Post 16, Slatington.
Dale was a former consistory member and youth group advisor at Salem U.C.C., Moorestown, where he had been a member.
He had many interests in his life that included camping, skiing, football and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Grace, are four children, Stacy Guy Snyder (Michelle) of North Bangor, Kelly Dale Snyder (Patricia) of North Catasauqua, Amy Grace Snyder-Dietz (Brian) of Palmerton and Beth Adele Toven (Michael) of Morganton, N.C.; four grandchildren, Austin Dale and Brandon Michael Snyder, Colton Ray Deitz and Stephanie Ann Eckenrode; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Snyder and Ethan and Bryce Eckenrode.
He was also predeceased by seven siblings, Clayton E. Snyder, William H. Snyder, Lucille D. Shook, Ruth E. Davies, Donald E. Snyder, Lois K. Semmel and Frances Snyder.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Schnecksville. Online expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.heintzelmancares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
September 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Grace and all her family for this very sad loss. Dale was a wonderful man and certainly gave back, serving in the Air Force, serving in the church and other organizations. I Hope your wonderful memories give you some comfort as you cope with his loss. He is at peace now. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Peace and love,Janet
Janet Brookfield
Friend
September 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Grace, Stacy, Kelly, Amy & Beth. We always enjoyed being in their company. Dale was a fun loving individual and lived life to the fullest. I'm sure he will be missed by all who knew him. R.I.P. Dale.
Melvin Smith
Friend
September 23, 2020
Browsing thru the guest book posts, I came across the pictures of Mr & Mrs Snyder, posted by daughter Amy. What a beautiful tribute. Brought tears to my eyes. R.I.P. MR. SNYDER
Moorestown
Neighbor
September 23, 2020
Dale was a great man who will be missed he was a friend to my family he was more like family.. He can now enjoy camping with my parents waiting on for his love. Prayers to the family i love you all.
Cathy Feliciano
Friend
September 23, 2020
High School Picture
Amy
Daughter
September 23, 2020
Gracie and Dale
Amy
Daughter
September 23, 2020
Dads US Air Force Picture
Amy
Daughter
September 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace my friend.
September 22, 2020
Dear Grace and Family,
My prayers are with you.
Be gentle with yourselves and each other.
Cindy
Cynthia Maske
Family
September 22, 2020
Dear Grace, Stacy, Kelly, Amy, Beth and family,
We have fond memories of Dale driving along in his Snap-on Tool truck, stopping in at the store, to later years of being our children’s bus driver, they were in good hands with Dale. We were blessed to call you the perfect neighbors in our small community of Moorestown. We will remember Dale’s kind gestures and gentle smile, along with his big heart.
May you feel the love, thoughts and prayers and may this help to comfort you in these trying days ahead. May God wrap His loving arms around you and give you peace.
Rest In Peace eternally Dale, thank you for your service. ❤
Love, Jim and Jan Faustner
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
SNYDER FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
SALEM U.C.C.
September 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences. I was so saddened to hear of Dale’s passing. May God be with you.
Joan Cottone (Faustner)
Friend
September 22, 2020
Dear Grace and family, may your memories bring you peace. As your neighbor for many years you hold a very special place in my heart. I am so thankful for your loving friendship and will miss Dale's fun loving ways! God bless all of you!
Margie Greene
Friend
September 22, 2020
Peace be with your family at this time.
Molly Flood
Coworker
September 22, 2020
Dear Amy and all of the Snyder Family - I wish you all the deepest condolences on the loss of Dale. May his memories bring more joy than pain as the days pass.
Jenn Pollitt Hill
Friend
September 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of Dale to the family of this great man, husband and father! He lives on in all of you and is in your hearts forever! Prayers to the entire family!
Michael and Michelle Schroettner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved