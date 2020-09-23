Dale F.
Snyder
Dale Franklin Snyder, 82, of Whitehall, formerly of Moorestown and Walnutport, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Grace M. (Snyder) Snyder, to whom he was married for 55 years this past Aug. 21.
He was a Snap-on Tools sales repres-entative for 32 years before retiring in 1994. After his formal retirement, Dale was a proud school bus driver for the former Laidlaw Transportation and CLIU #21.
Born in Slatington on Nov. 21, 1937, he was a son of the late Earl Franklin and Adele Mary (Rex) Snyder.
He faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force.
Dale was a former firefighter for the former Springside Fire Company, Slatington, as well as a former Boy Scout volunteer.
He was a member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association of the Lehigh Valley and Allen O. Delke American Legion Post 16, Slatington.
Dale was a former consistory member and youth group advisor at Salem U.C.C., Moorestown, where he had been a member.
He had many interests in his life that included camping, skiing, football and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Grace, are four children, Stacy Guy Snyder (Michelle) of North Bangor, Kelly Dale Snyder (Patricia) of North Catasauqua, Amy Grace Snyder-Dietz (Brian) of Palmerton and Beth Adele Toven (Michael) of Morganton, N.C.; four grandchildren, Austin Dale and Brandon Michael Snyder, Colton Ray Deitz and Stephanie Ann Eckenrode; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Snyder and Ethan and Bryce Eckenrode.
He was also predeceased by seven siblings, Clayton E. Snyder, William H. Snyder, Lucille D. Shook, Ruth E. Davies, Donald E. Snyder, Lois K. Semmel and Frances Snyder.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Schnecksville. Online expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.heintzelmancares.com
.