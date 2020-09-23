Dear Grace, Stacy, Kelly, Amy, Beth and family,

We have fond memories of Dale driving along in his Snap-on Tool truck, stopping in at the store, to later years of being our children’s bus driver, they were in good hands with Dale. We were blessed to call you the perfect neighbors in our small community of Moorestown. We will remember Dale’s kind gestures and gentle smile, along with his big heart.

May you feel the love, thoughts and prayers and may this help to comfort you in these trying days ahead. May God wrap His loving arms around you and give you peace.

Rest In Peace eternally Dale, thank you for your service. ❤

Love, Jim and Jan Faustner

Neighbor