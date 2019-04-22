Dale T. Poe

Dale T. Poe, 88, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Summit Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Mary Ellen (Henn-ing) Poe.

He taught at White-hall High School from 1963-1969, where he coached basketball and football, and later taught at Lehighton Area High School from 1969 to 1993, where he likewise coached basketball and football and served as the athletic director from 1981-1993.

Born in Allentown on March 14, 1931, he was a son of the late Edgar and Leona (Shankweiler) Poe.

A 1949 graduate of Lehighton Area High School, he served our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, having attained the rank of Spec-3 (T).

In 1954, he received a bachelor's degree from Drexel University, where he earned the distinction of being a Little All American lacrosse player. He later earned a master's degree from Lehigh University.

Dale volunteered his time with his wife with the Carbon County Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Carbon County Planning Commission and the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm.

He was a former secretary of the Mahoning Valley Country Club and held memberships in the Elks Lodge and American Legion Post 314, both of Lehighton, and the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two brothers, Edgar of Jim Thorpe and Alan of Port Jervis, NY; and nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by two sisters, Jean and Margalo.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lehighton Area High School Athletic Fund, c/o LEAF, 1 Indian Lane, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary