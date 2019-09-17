|
|
Damian Cole Mele
Damian Cole Mele, 20, of East Penn Township, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Penn Forest Township.
Born in Allentown on Tues-day, Nov. 10, 1998, he was a son of Angelo J. and Lori (Larkin) Mele of East Penn Township.
Damian was a 2017 graduate of Lehighton Area High School, where he truly loved participating on the basketball, baseball and track and field teams. He formed many great and long-lasting friendships on these and other youth teams, and throughout his life.
He attended Bloomsburg University and most recently was employed as a pool construction worker and had plans to pursue a career in real estate.
He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, where he attended parochial school.
Damian got a lot of his energy from being around his family and friends. He was in constant motion, and had a zest for life. Among his interests were pickup basketball games, winning his fantasy football leagues, and following the New York Knicks.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Taylor Mele, of Ben Salem; a brother, Vincent Mele of Pittsburgh; his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Mele of Nesquehoning; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Harry F. and Betty Jane Larkin; and his paternal grandfather, Angelo C. Mele.
Service: Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton; followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, New Columbus, Nesquehoning. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday. Vigil service 6 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Franklin Township Athletic Association or the Lehighton Area High School Basketball Booster Club.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019