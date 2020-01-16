|
Daniel D.
Dubosky
Daniel D. Dubosky, of Venice, FL, died on Jan. 11, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Daniel was born in 1931 and raised in Lansford as the only child of Rudy and Anna (Kupr-es) Dub-osky.
He was married to the love of his life, Nancy, for 64 years and had three children: a daughter, Kim Thomas of Lake Hauto; a son, Daniel, who died shortly after his birth; and another son, David, an attorney at law in Cumberland, RI. They also have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Lansford High School in 1949 and went on to attend Lehigh University in Bethlehem from which he graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1953.
Dan then accepted a position as Member of Technical Staff at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ, with the Transmission Systems Development group and was enrolled in their graduate level training program knows as CDT (Communications Development Training program).
His career was interrupted in 1954 when he was drafted into the Army to serve during the Korean War. After basic training at Fort Dix, NJ, he was placed as a Scientific and Professional in the testing of the Missile Master System surrounding and defending Washington, DC, from being attacked by enemy aircraft. After a brief tour of duty in Cherbourg, France, Dan was transferred to the Army Security Agency in Arlington, VA, from which he was released back to civilian life in 1956.
Back at Bell Labs, Dan rejoined the Development Group, which built the first submarine transatlantic telephone cable in 1956.
After a few more years of engineering, Dan transferred to the Bell Labs patent department and enrolled as a student at New York University School of Law. In 1966, he graduated with a Juris Doctorate and became a member of the New Jersey Bar, the Washington, DC Bar, and the U.S. Patent Office Bar. Dan then worked as a patent attorney at Bell Labs filing and prosecuting patent applications until 1986, at which time he accepted an early retirement. He continued to serve Bell Labs as a consultant until 1991.
Service: Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family and interment will be in the Sky-View Cemetery in Hometown, PA. To share a memory of Daniel or to leave the family a special condolence, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 16, 2020