1/
Daniel E. Kabana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E. Kabana
Daniel E. Kabana, 74, of Tamaqua, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Melody (Arner) Kabana. They have been together for over 40 years. They were married on Sept. 26, 1987, and celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Prior to retiring he was employed by the former Atlas Powder Company and Copperhead Chemicals, Reynolds, as a laborer and pharmaceutical operator for 41 years.
Born in Tuscarora, he was a son of the late John and Helen (Starry) Kabana.
He was a member of First Congregational Church, Mahanoy City.
Daniel was a proud Army veteran and served during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Tamaqua American Legion Post 173, the VFW Post 7234, Ocean View, DE, Moss Glen Rod and Gun Club, Tuscarora, and the NRA.
Daniel loved to hunt, fish, read books and go to the beach. He was also a World War II enthusiast.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry; and a grandson, Zachary.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Jesse D., and his partner Frank Ohotnicky, of Scranton; another son, Larry P., of Hellertown; brother-in-law, Blaine Arner; sister-in-law, Nancy Kabana, both of Tamaqua; and two nephews.
Service: Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 28, in St. Peter's Church Cemetery, 184 St. Peters Road, Tamaqua, with the Rev. Robert Adams officiating. Military honors administered by the Lehighton UVO. Call at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 6-8 p.m. Contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved