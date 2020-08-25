Daniel E. Kabana
Daniel E. Kabana, 74, of Tamaqua, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Melody (Arner) Kabana. They have been together for over 40 years. They were married on Sept. 26, 1987, and celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Prior to retiring he was employed by the former Atlas Powder Company and Copperhead Chemicals, Reynolds, as a laborer and pharmaceutical operator for 41 years.
Born in Tuscarora, he was a son of the late John and Helen (Starry) Kabana.
He was a member of First Congregational Church, Mahanoy City.
Daniel was a proud Army veteran and served during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Tamaqua American Legion Post 173, the VFW Post 7234, Ocean View, DE, Moss Glen Rod and Gun Club, Tuscarora, and the NRA.
Daniel loved to hunt, fish, read books and go to the beach. He was also a World War II enthusiast.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry; and a grandson, Zachary.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Jesse D., and his partner Frank Ohotnicky, of Scranton; another son, Larry P., of Hellertown; brother-in-law, Blaine Arner; sister-in-law, Nancy Kabana, both of Tamaqua; and two nephews.
Service: Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 28, in St. Peter's Church Cemetery, 184 St. Peters Road, Tamaqua, with the Rev. Robert Adams officiating. Military honors administered by the Lehighton UVO. Call at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 6-8 p.m. Contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com
.