Daniel F. WhitenightDaniel F. Whitenight, 90, of Tamaqua, died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Coaldale. He was the husband of Dolores "Dodie" (Pellonari) Whitenight.He retired from Stanley Vidmar, Allentown, but worked for 29 years for the former Bundy Tubing Comp-any, Tama-qua.Born on Dec. 18, 1924, in Tama-qua, he was a son of the late Daniel R. and Eva C. (Hoppes) Whitenight.A 1947 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he served in the Navy during the Korean War.He was a member of the Mahanoy City Chapter of Barbershoppers for 53 years; a member of the National Rifle Association; and was a volunteer and member of the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels.Danny was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, where he had been active in the Senior Choir, the Men's Brotherhood, the Men's Chorus, and had served as a council member.Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Richard in Florida and Daniel of Tamaqua; two granddaughters, Vanessa Singewald of Prior Lake, MN, and Stephanie Harper of Sunfish Lake, MN; and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan Lodermeier, Jacob Lodermeier, August Singewald and Olivia Singewald.He was also preceded in death by a brother Robert.Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Contributions in his name may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at