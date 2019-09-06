|
Rev. Daniel J. Bitsko
The Rev. Daniel J. Bitsko, 82, of New Britain, PA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in ManorCare Health Services, Montgomeryville.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Frank and Helen (Zelinka) Bitsko.
He was a graduate of the former Coaldale High School and Duquesne University. He then joined the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of SS. Cyril and Methodius in Pittsburgh, where he fulfilled his vocation of becoming a Byzantine Catholic priest.
Father Daniel served as the pastor at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in New York City, N.Y., St. Andrew's Byzantine Catholic Church, Westbury, N.Y., and last served at the Byzantine Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Smithtown, N.Y.
He was a member of the New York State Chaplains Association and also served as the chaplain for the New York Islanders hockey team, as well as at NASCAR races at the Pocono Raceway.
Father Daniel was very active in the community of Smithtown, having been a member and chaplain of the Smithtown Fire Company and a member of the Smithtown Rotary Club and the Smithtown Historical Society. He was also a member of the Suffolk County Volunteer Fireman's Association in New York, as well as the Southern New York Fireman's Association.
Father Daniel was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Henry Baker Council No. 2711.
Surviving are a sister, Helen, wife of John Kochaba of Camden, DE; a brother Nicholas, and his wife, Ruth, of New Britain; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Cortese; and five brothers, Michael, Frank, Andrew, John and Stephen.
Service: Funeral service with Divine Liturgy 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Most Rev. Kurt Burnette officiating. Interment, St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Summit Hill. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Contributions in his name may be made to St. John the Baptist/St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Parishes, the Byzantine Catholic Church of the Resurrection or to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com. Funeral services and arrangements are being handled by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.
Published in Times News on Sept. 6, 2019