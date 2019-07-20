Daniel J. Parisi

Daniel J. Parisi, 77, went to his eternal home in heaven on July 10, 2019. Daniel was born on July 31, 1941 in Camden, New Jersey. He is survived by his dedicated wife of 60 years, Patricia Parisi (DeMarco).

He was a resident of Franklinville, New Jersey, for 22 years, where he had a large impact on the community. He became the youngest Freeholder in Gloucester County before pursuing a career as a police officer for the township of Franklinville. He later became Franklinville's first chief of police, serving in that position for 15 years.

He retired from the police force and then worked as the owner of D. Parisi and Son paper yard, and was a co-owner of River Road Recycling Inc. in Pennsauken, New Jersey. He later moved with his wife to Nesquehoning, where they lived for the past 34 years before returning to New Jersey a few short months before his passing.

He is survived by his son, Louis Parisi (Gigi); daughter, Denise VanDine (Ric); son-in-law, Mike Weichmann; two grandsons; six granddaughters; and his three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna Weichmann.

Services: Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, (Daniel's birthday) at Hope (Malaga) Assembly of God Church, 377 Dutch Mill Road, Newfield, New Jersey. A luncheon will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Teen Challenge New Jersey, a Christian program that helps those facing addiction. For more information visit, Teenchallengeusa.org.

