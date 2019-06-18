Home

Daniel Mark Lazur Obituary
Daniel Mark Lazur
Daniel Mark Lazur, 64, of Tamaqua, passed away Saturday after a brief illness.
He was a son of the late George and Frances (Lucas) Lazur.
Dan was a graduate of Tamaqua High School & VoTech.
He was also a former member of the Hazleton Lions
Dan was a veteran having been a sergeant in the Marine Corps stationed in the Philippines.
Danny was a skilled contractor in the construction industry and loved building even as a hobby.
He was of Catholic faith.
Dan was a proud Harley Davidson rider and a member of the Quakake VFW.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother George; and sisters, Lillian and Jean.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Carroll, with whom he was together for 30 years; brother, Steve; and sister, Frances; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: There will be a viewing for Dan on Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. at the John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton. A Mass will be said at St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Tamaqua at 10 a.m. He will then be laid to rest in Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Published in Times News on June 18, 2019
