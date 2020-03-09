|
Daniel W. Brunski
Daniel W. Burnski, 84, a resident of Red Oak Terrace, New Ringgold, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.
Born Wednesday, April 10, 1935, in Sheytown, Luzerne County, a son of the late Peter and Anna (Washcalis) Brunski.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 43 years, Helene (Pannazzo) Brunski; son, Daniel Brunski, and his wife Terry; stepson, Stephen Golob; stepdaughter, Sally J. Denovelis; grandchildren, Lindsey, Stephanie and Cody; great-
grandchildren, Sophia, Maddie and Evangeline.
He was also predeceased by daughter, Lisa Marie Golob; brothers, Albert, Peter, Leonard and Raymond Brunski; sister, Florence Muscillo.
A graduate of New Port Township High School, Dan retired from Ametek in Nesquehoning, where he was a national sales representative for many years.
Dan was a former state legislator for the state of Connecticut and was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic in Tamaqua. A talented craftsman, Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Friends may call from 10 a.m.. until time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in his name to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Dan can be left by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 9, 2020