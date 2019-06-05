Darlene K. Nothstein

Darlene K. Nothstein, wife, mother, sister, nana, 82, of Spruce Drive, New Ringgold, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, as a guest of Mahoning Valley Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Lehigh-

ton.

Survived by her husband of 66 years, Lawrence Andrew Nothstein; daughters, Karen Fritzinger, wife of Dennis, of New Ringgold, and Patricia Ann Nothstein of Tamaqua; sons, Gary L. Nothstein, and his wife Patricia Jo, of New Ringgold, and Daryl Nothstein, and his wife Terri, of New Ringgold; brother, Forrest Balliet, and his wife Jean, of New Jersey; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Glenn T. Nothstein; sister, Madeline Balliet; and brother, Clair Balliet.

Born Sunday, Aug. 23, 1936, in Andreas, she was the daughter of the late William Penn, and Naomi Mary Louise (German) Balliet.

A longtime member of Ben Salem U.C.C. of Lehighton, Darlene enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and caring for her family. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Service: A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday June 7, 2019, in Ben Salem Church. 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael McGowan officiating. Friends may call on the morning of services in church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment, Ben Salem Church Cemetery, Lehighton. Memorials in Darlene's name to: Ben Salem Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Darlene may be shared at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary